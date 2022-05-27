Charli XCX teases new collaboration with Tiësto

Charli XCX has teased a brand new collaboration with Tiësto called ‘Hot In It’.

Last night (May 26), the pop star took to TikTok to share a clip of herself getting ready to attend this year’s amfAR Gala in Cannes.

Beginning the clip wearing an “I [heart] gossip” t-shirt, Charli documents her beauty regime – hair, makeup and styling – with a big reveal of her final outfit at the end. The clip is soundtracked by an up-tempo new track from the singer.

“I’m gon’ be rockin’ it, droppin’ it/ Shake my ass, I’m stopping it/ I look hot in it, hot in it/ I look hot in it,” Charli sings on the track’s chorus.

No further information was shared, but according to multiple online posts, ‘Hot In It’ is a collaboration with Tiësto.

Check out Charli XCX’s TikTok preview of ‘Hot In It’ below:

Charli’s last album was March’s ‘Crash’. In a four-star review, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Since the beginning, we’ve seen Charli XCX trying on many guises, whether she’s referencing new-wave on ‘Sucker’ or teaming up with SOPHIE to craft an alien new interpretation of pop on her 2016 EP ‘Vroom Vroom’.

“One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising. If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”

Last month, Charli XCX previewed new track ‘Hot Girl’ in the trailer for an upcoming horror film called Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Directed by Halina Reijn, the A24 film follows Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) as she hosts a house party to introduce her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) to her group of friends. As they play a murder-in-the-dark game which ends in a real-life murder, the group have to investigate who is responsible.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX was recently added to Disclosure’s headline All Points East show on August 27 alongside Mura Masa, Shy FX and more.

The UK dance duo have also booked Franky Wah, Wesley Joseph, Lola Young and Joy Anonymous for the Saturday event held in London’s Victoria Park (buy tickets here).

James Blake, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs, Channel Tres and many more acts were previously confirmed for the August 27 date of Luno Presents: All Points East.