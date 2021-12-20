Charli XCX teases new music and Rina Sawayama collaboration in “2022 sneak peak”

Charli XCX has shared a snippet of new music and teased her upcoming Rina Sawayama collaboration in a new Instagram post.

The singer is set to release new studio album ‘CRASH’ on March 18, 2022, which was previewed recently with her new single ‘New Shapes’, featuring Christine & the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

As the year draws to a close, she’s given fans a “2022 sneak peek” on Instagram, with a host of photos and videos of upcoming projects shared in a single post.

In the post, she shared a video of her performing while flanked by two dancers, set to what appears to be unreleased material from ‘CRASH’.

In a later slide, she shared screenshots of text messages between herself and Sawayama, discussing their forthcoming collaboration, which was first mooted back in May.

“Our voices work so well together,” Rina messaged Charli, to which she replied: “U sound AMAZING,” adding that Rina “seriously crushed it”.

See the post below:

Last week (December 19), Charli XCX was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live with Polachek and Christine but the appearance was cancelled as the show moved to a limited cast format due to rising cases of COVID.

Meanwhile, XCX recently shared the first trailer for her documentary Alone Together. The film captured the creation of her album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, which was made during lockdown in 2020.