Charli XCX to bring ‘Crash’ tour to Australia with headline shows in 2023

Charli XCX has expanded her upcoming Australian tour, announcing two headline shows in the country for February and March of next year.

The pop singer will first perform at the Tivoli in Brisbane on February 28, before finalising the two-date run at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne the following Thursday (March 2). Frontier members can access pre-sale tickets next Monday (December 19), with the general public sale available the following day (December 20). Head here for more ticketing details.

The headline shows will follow Charli XCX’s already announced appearance at Sydney WorldPride, where she’s due to perform at the event’s official opening concert, Live and Proud, on February 24. There, the pop star will take to the stage as part of a line-up that also includes Kylie Minogue and Jessica Mauboy, with hosts Courtney Act and Casey Donovan.

Advertisement

Kelly Rowland, MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC are among the other musicians who’ll perform at WorldPride, as part of a music program that concludes with the festival’s final concert on March 5.

On top of that appearance, Charli XCX serves as the headliner of For The Love music festival, which kicks off in the Gold Coast on February 25 and tours throughout Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth until early-March. Duke Dumont, Snakehips, Budjerah, Cosmo’s Midnight, Sumner and KYE also feature on the For The Love line-up.

The tour comes in support of Charli XCX’s fifth studio album ‘Crash’, which arrived in March of this year. In four-star review of the project – a follow-up to 2020’s ‘how i’m feeling now’ – NME wrote: “One emotion that [Charli XCX’s] music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising.” See the list of Charli XCX’s Australian headline tour dates below.

Charli XCX’s 2023 Australian headline tour dates are:

FEBRUARY:

Tuesday 28 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

MARCH:

Thursday 2 – Melbounre, Northcote Theatre