Charlie Lim and Faithless’ Sister Bliss launch online music programme, The Hit Academy Asia

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has partnered with UK musician/producer Sister Bliss of Faithless fame and music publishing company Prolific Songs and Tileyard Education to launch The Hit Academy Asia.

The Hit Academy Asia is set to be an international songwriter and music production programme for both emerging and established musicians alike and will launch in August this year.

The Hit Academy Asia will offer weekly online songwriting, production and business classes as well as “one to one” music industry mentoring. There will also be an in-person, three-day “songwriting camp” at Singapore’s Noivil Studios.

The six-week course will also cover subjects such as “vocal development”, “writing to brief”, “the A&R process”, “image branding” and “resilience and personal creative development”.

The total cost of the course is priced at SGD $5,888, which gives students access to all class materials, live interactive classes, workshops, tutorials, mentoring, A&R surgeries and the aforementioned songwriting camp.

In a press statement, Lim shared: “I’m excited and grateful to be part of Hit Academy Asia, which has put together a great team and a grounded, practical curriculum that I wish was available when I was starting out in my career!”

“Am really looking forward to help contribute where I can and help budding artists find their voice in the process.”



Earlier this month, Lim released the single ‘Trade My Heart’ with Singaporean R&B artist KEYANA. The track was released via The Great Wave, a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) made by Lim to help artists in navigating the Web3 space.

Speaking about the track, he said: “We want to help fund projects, incentivise collaboration and build a more flexible, sustainable and transparent model for artists and our fans – where having a stake in the collective means sharing in its success together”.