Charlie Lim and The Mothership announce Esplanade showcase featuring Aisyah Aziz, KEYANA and more

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and his “superband” The Mothership will headline a showcase at Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre alongside artists from Lim’s Web3 organisation the Great Wave.

Lim and The Mothership (composed of veteran musicians Adam Shah, Chok Kerong , Euntaek Kim, Evan Low, Jase Sng and Soh Wen Ming) will perform at the Esplanade Theatre this September 16 . Featuring alongside them during the showcase will be the Great Wave artists Aisyah Aziz, Dru Chen, KEYANA, Kittypurrnaz, Ng Pei-Sian, Umar Sirhan and YEO.

The showcase is also expected to include candid on-stage conversations with the artists sharing their personal experiences in songwriting as well as their insights on the creative process.

Advertisement

Tickets for the showcase are now on sale at SGD50 for standard admission tickets. Students, National Service Fulltimers and seniors and PWDs are eligible to purchase tickets at SGD40.

A SGD80 VIP package is also available that includes an exclusive post-show meet and greet. VIP package holders will also be entitled to a limited edition gNFT that allows access to the Great Wave DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) community. Get your tickets here.

Lim’s upcoming showcase is just one of multiple concerts announced for the Esplanade’s PopLore year-long programming. The PopLore programme was announced earlier this year and will entail 10 live concerts, a podcast series, an exhibition, a video series and more.

The programming will explore popular music in Singapore from the 1960s to the present, involving veteran musicians central to the country’s musical development as well as contemporary favourites and rising artists.

Lim recently partnered with UK musician/producer Sister Bliss of Faithless fame and music publishing company Prolific Songs and Tileyard Education to launch The Hit Academy Asia. Billed as an international songwriter and music production programme for both emerging and established musicians, The Hit Academy Asia is set to open this August and will offer weekly online songwriting, production and business classes and individual music industry mentoring.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Lim released the single ‘Trade My Heart’ with Great Wave’s KEYANA, which follows three collaborative singles the Singaporean singer-songwriter released last year: ‘So I Say What’s Up’ with Singaporean hip-hop icon Sheikh Haikel, ‘Won’t You Come Around’ with another Great Wave artist in Aisyah Aziz, and ‘Forgetting’, with Melbourne producer Katz.