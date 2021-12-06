Charlie Lim bags Singapore art council’s ‘Young Artist’ award

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has received the prestigious ‘Young Artist’ award from the country’s National Arts Council (NAC).

The musician took to Instagram to share the news of the award on Sunday (December 6), posting a photo of himself receiving a trophy at a prize-giving ceremony on November 24.

“Very grateful to have received the young artist award this year, and humbled to follow in the footsteps of legends that laid the groundwork for us so we get to do what we do today,” he said.

He continued: “Thank you to the national arts council and to everyone that’s had my back all this time… will keep on keeping on.”

Lim was among six recipients of the NAC’s ‘Young Artist’ award, according to a press release posted on the council’s website.

Others who received the ‘Young Artist’ award were Carnatic musician Chitra Poornima Sathish, theatre practitioner Han Zuemei, dance artist Norhizad Adam, writer-director Yeo Siew Hua, and environmental artist Zen Teh Shi Wei.

The NAC also conferred its highest honour – the Cultural Medallions – to two artists for their lifetime achievements. They are prolific novelist Chia Joo Ming and veteran singer and performer Rahimah Rahim.

The two medals were presented by Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

“I commend the recipients for their indelible contributions and commitment to their craft. The Cultural Medallions and Young Artist Awards celebrate new peaks of artistry and creativity that will inspire future possibilities in the arts scene,” Halimah said.

“This year’s recipients have explored novel forms of artistic expression, and their work will leave a lasting impact on the community. I hope their achievements will encourage more budding artists to pursue their endeavours.”

The council confers both the Cultural Medallions and Young Artist Awards to recognise Singapore’s outstanding artists for making significant contributions to the development of the country’s arts and cultural landscape.

This year’s ceremony at the Istana presidential residence saw the distinctions presented to both recipients of 2020 and 2021.

In other news, Lim is slated to feature on an upcoming concert film titled Hail Nothing by Singaporean electronic duo .gif. The film will be screened on December 10, 11 and 12 at The Projector.

In November, Lim featured on Singaporean hip-hop pioneer Sheikh Haikel’s ‘So I Say What’s Up’. The track serves as the first single of Haikel’s final rap album.