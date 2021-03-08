Charlie Lim, Sezairi and Benjamin Kheng team up for soulful cover of Mac Miller’s ‘Good News’

Singaporean artists Charlie Lim, Sezairi and Benjamin Kheng have teamed up for a soulful cover of Mac Miller’s single ‘Good News’.

The remote collaboration was uploaded on Lim’s Instagram profile on Sunday (March 7). The cover is also the latest and final episode of Lim’s ‘Play From Home’ series that he started during the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Watch the cover below.

“Hope you’ve enjoyed our take on these songs over the past few months! See you in the real world at a real show again soon,” Lim wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

In December, the three artists performed at the two-night series Back To Live, which were Singapore’s biggest concerts staged since the country began its pandemic lockdown.

The shows were held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on December 18 and 19, with only 500 tickets available for each night.

In November, Lim collaborated with RRILEY (aka Sandra Riley Tang of Singapore pop group The Sam Willows) on a jazzy cover of Jorja Smith and Preditah’s hit song ‘On My Mind’.

Like the cover of ‘On My Mind’, Lim’s take on ‘Good News’ featured hearty instrumentation from frequent collaborators such as producer Evanturetime, arranger/producer Chok Kerong, as well as past and present members of Lim’s backing band The Mothership.

Lim’s cover of ‘Good News’ comes after he released his original single ‘Won’t You Come Around’ featuring Aisyah Aziz in late January. That same month, Kheng dropped the single ‘Fresh Feelings’ featuring J.Sheon.