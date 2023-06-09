Charlie Puth announces Asia tour this October

Charlie Puth is finally returning to Asia this year.

Today (June 9), the hitmaker took to social media to announce his first tour of Asia since 2018. The tour will see Puth perform eight shows across Asia throughout October, beginning in Hong Kong and ending in Seoul, South Korea.

ASIA. Pre sale access if you’re on my newsletter! https://t.co/CEJbfqII8i pic.twitter.com/WyenuSBXOn — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 9, 2023

Throughout the tour, Charlie Puth will perform in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, two shows in Tokyo and two shows in Seoul. It is currently unclear if more dates will be announced in the lead up to the tour.

Tickets are set to go on sale next week, with varying on-sale dates in each country. Presale tickets to the Singapore concert go on sale on June 14, with general tickets going on sale on June 15. Meanwhile, general tickets for the Jakarta concert will be made available on June 16.

Find out more via the official Live Nation website.

Check out Charlie Puth’s 2023 Asia tour dates below.

October 4 – Hong Kong – Asiaworld Expo Arena

October 6 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

October 8 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Beach City International Stadium

October 10 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

October 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena

October 18 – Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena

October 20 – Seoul, South Korea – KSPO Dome

October 21 – Seoul, South Korea – KSPO Dome

Charlie Puth released his third album ‘Charlie’ on October 7, following singles ‘Light Switch’, ‘That’s Hilarious’, ‘Left And Right’ featuring BTS‘ Jung Kook, ‘Smells Like Me’ and ‘I Don’t Think That I Like Her’.