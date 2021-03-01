Charlotte Lawrence shares slow-burning new ballad ‘You’

Charlotte Lawrence has shared her latest single ‘You’, ahead of her forthcoming EP ‘Charlotte’.

You can hear the slow-burning, piano-based ballad below, which Lawrence describes as “very special to me”.

Lawrence’s new EP ‘Charlotte’, her major label debut, is out this Friday (March 5), and will also include the single ‘Talk You Down’, which arrived at the start of this year.

“Everyone deals with their emotions in different ways and we’ve all been dealing with so many different types of emotions in the last year,” Lawrence said of that track.

“I wanted to be a part of a song about anxiety and how I deal with it. Talking with someone about how you feel is a perfect way to get through any emotional experience.”

“you” is out now 🌸my baby🌸 this song is very special to me. love you all 💗https://t.co/mlCEEYYjOQ — Charlotte Lawrence (@charlottelawr) March 1, 2021

The singer is also set to make her debut US TV appearance on Thursday (March 4) with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Lawrence, who released the singles ‘Joke’s On You’, ‘Slow Motion’ and ‘The End’ last year, reached a new audience in 2018 when she featured on Yungblud’s ‘Falling Skies’.

Speaking to NME in 2020, she discussed the idea that she and the Doncaster singer could collaborate together again.

“He’s the fucking best,” she said. “His first LA show was a little showcase for his label at the Viper Room in LA. I was there and we became friends immediately. He’s so cool, such an interesting writer and so amazing to work with. Maybe we’ll work together again. Who knows?”