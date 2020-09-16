Che Lingo announces debut album ‘The Worst Generation’

Che Lingo has shared details of his debut album, ‘The Worst Generation’.

The record, which drops on October 23 via Idris Elba‘s 7Wallace label, features a number of guests, including Ghetts on recent single ‘Black Ones‘, with Kojey Radical, Samm Henshaw, and Rachel Chinouriri appearing elsewhere.

‘The Worst Generation’ tracklist:

1. ‘South’

2. ‘My Block’

3. ‘Make Me Free’

4. ‘Black Ones’ (feat. Ghetts)

5. ‘Bobbing For Apples’

6. ‘Hunch’

7. ‘Screw Face’

8. ‘A Bit Insecure’

9. ‘Dark Days’ (feat. Kojey Radical)

10. ‘Love Drugs’

11. ‘Perfect Wounds’ (feat. Rachel Chinouriri)

12. ‘The Worst Generation’ (feat. Samm Henshaw)

Announcing the news via Instagram, Lingo said making the album has “genuinely been the hardest time of my entire life”.

“From my injury to family/friends passing away, the #BLM protests and COVID-19 lockdowns, to illnesses and mental struggles with myself and the world as it stands (no excuses just reflections). I cannot put it to anything other than God and the strength/passion I was granted that’s allowed me to persevere through these very trying times but thankfully we did and THE ALBUM IS DONE!

He continued: “👑 inspired by my relationship with my childhood growing up in the ends (south london) my experiences as a ‘black male’ in London (considered the “worst” of this/any generation) and how that’s imprinted on not just me but a lot of us who grew up in estates and saw our friends and family affected by poverty and lack of support…in our heads, lives and hearts. I hope it resonates with everyone.”

Lingo’s single ‘My Block’ became something of an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement in London when it was released earlier this year.

In an interview with NME, the south London rapper explained that the song spotlights the lack of opportunities experienced by the black community. “It’s like that for a lot of youths that come from estates, and ‘My Block’ personifies that,” he said

“I’ve walked into this place that I thought was the reason I didn’t get that, or the reason that I wasn’t invited to that, or the reason that this person decided to clutch their bag a little bit tighter. You think that those are all negative things that make you less valuable as a person. When you’re in that space, you’re the king or queen of it. You need to believe that about where you live, where you’re from and who you are.”