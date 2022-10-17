Cheats announce third studio album ‘houseplants’

Filipino indie band Cheats have announced the title of their third studio album alongside the reveal of its release date.

Cheats’ ‘houseplants’ LP will be released on November 11, with the band announcing an album launch party that will be held the following day. The band have yet to announce additional details such as tracklisting and preorders, and no further information about the album launch party has been shared as of the time of writing.

The band have promised that more information is coming soon.

The album is expected to feature their single ‘Hakbang’, which was released in October last year, though it is currently unknown if their February single ‘Honey Calm Down’ or their recent single ‘Kapit’ will be included. Frontman Jim Bacarro has previously teased that the album will be an “exciting” one, sharing: “For the first time ever, we’re just thinking about the music. We don’t have to worry about all the other stuff.”

‘houseplants’ will follow Cheats’ 2017 release ‘Before the Babies’ and 2015’s self-titled debut, the latter of which included the song ‘Newspaper Girl’.

The septet of Saab Magalona and Candy Gamos on vocals, Manny Tanglao on bass, Jason Caballa and Kyle Quismundo on guitars, and Enzo Hermosa on drums have joined the lineups for multiple music festivals locally and abroad this year. Notably, they were part of this year’s Fete de la Musique, where they played a headlining slot at the Main Stage in Punta Real Gardens, as well as the Gimme Shelter show with Indonesian artist Pamungkas and fellow Filipino acts Ben&Ben, SOS and more.

They were also featured at the first in-person ASEAN Music Showcase Festival, held in Singapore.