Cheats announce ‘houseplants’ album launch featuring Ciudad, One Click Straight + more

Filipino indie band Cheats are set to celebrate their latest album ‘houseplants’ on November 12 at 123 Block with Ciudad, One Click Straight, Johnoy Danao, and The Diegos.

The band’s third album will consist of 12 new songs, including their previously released singles ‘Hakbang’, ‘Honey Calm Down,’ and ‘Kapit’. The record’s sole feature is veteran folk singer-songwriter Johnoy Danao on the track ‘Morning After.’

‘houseplants’ premieres on all streaming platforms this November 12. It follows 2017’s ‘Before The Babies’ and their self-titled debut album, released in 2015.

The septet released an alternate cut of ‘Hakbang’ on YouTube last week to celebrate the anniversary of the single’s release. They also recently teased a new music video, although no release date has been announced as of press time.

Cheats are composed of Saab Magalona and Candy Gamos on vocals, Manny Tanglao on bass, Jason Caballa and Kyle Quismundo on guitars, and Enzo Hermosa. Vocalist Saab Magalona is the daughter of the late King of Filipino Hip Hop, Francis M. It was recently announced that he will be performing at the Eraserheads reunion concert this December through the use of hologram technology.