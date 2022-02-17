Cheats share music video for new single, ‘Honey Calm Down’

Filipino indie band Cheats have released a music video for their latest single, ‘Honey Calm Down’.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2021

Released on Wednesday (February 16), the music video for ‘Honey Calm Down’ sees the band get together at a house party, despite growing tensions between two couples. After sharing their woes, the women let loose and dance around the compound.

‘Honey Calm Down’ is a bright dance-pop tune that centres on the realities of being in a relationship, and learning to work with the highs and lows that come with love.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Honey Calm Down’ below.

Sung by co-vocalists Candy Gamos and Saab Magalona, ‘Honey Calm Down’ was written by frontman Jim Bacarro in 2017, who initially envisioned the song from a male perspective. After developing the track further, he tweaked its lyrics in 2020 to reflect the female point of view, per a press release.

‘Honey Calm Down’ marks the band’s first release of the year. In late October, Cheats released ‘Hakbang’, the first single from their upcoming third studio album. The album has yet to receive a title or release date, and it’s unclear if ‘Honey Calm Down’ will feature on the album.

Upon the release of ‘Hakbang’, Bacarro teased that Cheats’ upcoming third album will be an “exciting” one. “For the first time ever, we’re just thinking about the music,” he said. “We don’t have to worry about all the other stuff.”

Advertisement

Cheats’ upcoming third album will follow their 2017 release ‘Before the Babies’ and 2016’s self-titled debut, the latter of which included the song ‘Newspaper Girl’.