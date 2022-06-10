Cheats, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour to play Philippines edition of Fete de la Musique

Cheats and The Itchyworms will be performing at the Philippines edition of Fete de la Musique this month.

Organised by the French embassy and Manila’s Alliance Francaise, Fete de la Musique is scheduled to take place across five dates, including June 21, June 24-26 and June 28.

The two bands are part of a line-up that includes more than 15 artists, including indie band Lola Amour, Ean Mayor of UDD and singer-songwriter Toni. B. The jazz big band Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas will also collaborate with rapper Curtismith.

Several French artists will also travel to Philippines for the event, including Marc Fichel, DJ Blutch and Maxime Cozic, and the festival has teased “new and intriguing collaborations between Filipino and French artists”.

Fete de la Musique will be held on seven stages across the Philippines in locations including Metro Manila, Cebu, Baguio City and Palawan. Each stage will host a day of performances. Admission is free of charge. More artists and details on the festival are expected to be announced.

Themed “Tara Allez” – a combination of the Filipino and French expressions for “let’s go” – the 2022 edition of the Filipino event is a celebration of 75th anniversary of Franco-Philippine relations. Fete de la Musique – World Music Day in English – is held in 130 countries worldwide.

Fete De La Musique joins a series of festivals slated to return to the Philippines. These include Pampanga’s AURORA Music Festival and Manila’s Malaya Music Fest, scheduled for June, as well as July’s Tugatog Filipino Music Festival. A slew of international artists have also announced dates in the Philippines, including Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette and Boy Pablo.

The line-up for Fete De La Musique In The Philippines is as follows:

Cheats

The Itchyworms

Lola Amour

Anima Tierra

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas featuring Curtismith

Toni B.

Faye Yupano & Zsaris

Basically Saturday Night

Johnny Alegre

Ean Mayor of UDD

Coffeebreak Island with Bing Austria & Tuesday Vargas

Tropical Depression Apartel

Mulan

Samantha Nicole

Marc Fichel (France)

DJ Blutch

Maxime Cozic