Check out an Eminem song written by an AI bot, dissing Mark Zuckerberg

The latest song written by an AI bot has arrived – this time, Eminem takes shots at Facebook owner Mark Zuckerburg.

Created by the Calamity AI group on YouTube, the track is referred to as an “Eminem Deepfake Song”.

“We inputted the title ‘Mark Zuckerberg Diss in the Style of Eminem’ and let the A.I. write the rest,” the group wrote in the description. “From there, we sent the lyrics to 30HZ, who synthesised and created the vocals. The audio was not record by Eminem.”

“Yo, I’m comin’ for the Zuck. The epical CEO who’s on a sack of fail,” the song begins. Elsewhere, there are lyrics including: “You made your fortune off the backs of others’ art / You were a virgin till you were twenty-three, but now you’re a billionaire and you’re all so smart“, and “Take your comfy hoodie off and show us what’s under it / Bet on your forehead, you’ve got a little dick.”

Eminem has a long history with the diss track. Read NME‘s list of all the people Eminem disses on his last two albums: ‘Kamikaze’ and ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

Most recently, the rapper engaged in a back-and-forth of diss tracks with Nick Cannon, and NME compiled an extensive list of everyone Marshall Mathers has ever beefed with.

Back in July, a YouTuber created ‘Powder Gravy’, a new Iron Maiden song made using AI.

A fake Nirvana song entitled ‘Smother’, which was also generated with artificial intelligence, also went viral earlier this year.