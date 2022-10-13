Check out behind the scenes moments from Nation Of Language and Infinite Coles’ Brooklyn Sound gig

In partnership with Brooklyn Brewery

NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off last night (October 12) at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show. Check out the set-list and behind-the-scenes moments shot by Sam Keeler for NME below.

Since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has featured artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and former NME cover stars, Sunflower Bean through its events. The newest iteration of the series will continue to support local rising artists from across the musical spectrum, and spotlight the diversity of the subcultures that exist within New York City.

“I love your energy,” Infinite Coles tells the crowded floor at Elsewhere towards the end of the set, in response to a fan yelling, “I love you, Infinite”. The show kicked off with the soulful and slow building ‘Rapture’ and ends with the hushed track, ‘LTDO’, with the apt for the occasion lyrics, “I only had one beer…”.

Throughout the set, fans sang along as Infinite Coles led them in swaying and singing to the soulful tracks. The five-song set list also included performances of ‘Round’, ‘Destiny’, and ‘No Room’, all from Infinite Coles, 2021’s debut EP ‘Destiny’.

After giving fans a short beer break, Nation Of Language took the stage, starting off their set with their buoyant synth track, ‘This Fractured Mind’. “I can’t see you, but I can feel your heat,” Aidan Noell told the packed crowd with a laugh. “Your heat is radiating.”

Nation Of Language gave the Brooklyn crowd multiple surprises, including a live rendition of their latest single, ‘From The Hill’ at the encore and a cover of Pixies’ ‘Gouge Away’ which, according to singer Ian Devaney, the band had first played at one of their early shows at Elsewhere.

The band played tracks from last years’ ‘A Way Forward’ like the upbeat and echoing ‘Across That Fine Line’ as well as highlights from their 2020 debut, ‘Introduction, Presence’ and the slow crawling ‘Friend Machine’.

The Brooklyn Sound show marked the band’s last hometown show of 2022, before they head to the UK next month. See the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The Brooklyn Sound series continues later this month at Bell House on October 25 with MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley, and then at Union Pool on November 2 with CLIP and Rebounder. View ticket details for upcoming shows below.

Infinite Coles played:

‘Rapture’

‘Round’

‘Destiny’

‘No Room’

‘LTDO’

Nation Of Language played:

‘This Fractured Mind’

‘Rush & Fever’

‘The Grey Commute’

‘September Again’

‘Wounds of Love’

‘Gouge Away’

‘Friend Machine’

‘Automobile’

‘Miranda’

‘The Wall & I’

‘From the Hill’

‘Across That Fine Line’

Entry to upcoming Brooklyn Sound events will be for ages 21 and over, and RSVPs will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, in accordance with each respective venue’s capacity. Brooklyn Brewery will be offering surprise giveaways at each show.

See the full line-up for Brooklyn Brewery x NME Present Brooklyn Sound:

MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley – The Bell House (October 25) – get tickets here

Clip and Rebounder – Union Pool (November 2) – get tickets here