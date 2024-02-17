Check out DragonForce’s metal twist on Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’

DragonForce have put a metal spin on Taylor Swift‘s song ‘Wildest Dreams’ – listen to the cover below.

The London power metal band’s version of Swift’s ‘1989’ single, titled ‘Wildest Dreams (DragonForce’s Version)’, will appear as a bonus track on the CD edition of their forthcoming album ‘Warp Speed Warriors’ (out March 15). It arrived on digital platforms this week.

Clocking in at under three minutes, the hyper, shred-heavy cover sees DragonForce reimagine the love song at turbo-speed. It is accompanied by an official video featuring footage from the group’s live tour – tune in below.

DragonForce covered ‘Wildest Dreams’ with Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluzon while out on tour last year.

The band will play a string of North American shows supporting Dethklok this spring. You can find any remaining tickets here.

A new version of Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ appears on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, which was released last October. In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “As we’re witnessing the biggest year of Swift’s career so far, the artist’s ability to reinvent herself while honouring her core blueprint is only becoming more impressive.

“By journeying into the past, it’s a reminder that the future of Taylor Swift may hold so much more that will continue to surprise us.”

Swift is set to release her 11th studio record, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19. See the full tracklist here.

The star began the Australian leg of her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ yesterday (February 16). She’ll head to the UK and Ireland this summer, with support coming from Paramore.