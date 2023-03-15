Check out FLO’s new teaser for their upcoming single ‘Fly Girl’

FLO have teased their next upcoming release ‘Fly Girl’, written with Kamille.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been teasing fans on TikTok about working with the band. She captioned her post on the social media platform with “made bangers all week”.

‘Fly Girl’ will be the band’s first solo release of the year since they hopped on the remix of Stormzy‘s ‘Hide And Seek’ earlier in 2023.

The trio recently spoke about their new album, confirming with Elton John that they’re planning to drop it sometime this year, but “they’re not too far” into making it.

Speaking to NME, Jorja Douglas from the band said the album is “still very much FLO in their R&B bag, but we’re trying to touch on some more hard-hitting topics.”

Talking about two tracks off of the record NME luckily got to hear, Stella Quaresma mentioned that some of the album’s songs will be “a fusion of R&B and pop in a way that the masses will like, but our fans will hopefully be really into.”

In other news, FLO have some busy months of touring approaching. The tour will cover both the UK and North America, starting in London at Here @ Outernet and ending at this year’s Wireless Festival. Check out the dates below and buy tickets here.

MARCH 2023

30 – Here @ Outernet, London

APRIL 2023

3 – New Century Hall, Manchester

13 – Center Stage, Atlanta

15 – 9:30 Club, Washington DC

16 – Theatre Of Living Arts, Philadelphia

18 – The Opera House, Toronto

19 – Webster Hall, New York

25 – Thalia Hall, Chicago

27 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles

29 – Sol Blume 2023, Sacramento

JUNE 2023

11 – Heaton Park, Manchester

JULY 2023

7 – Wireless Festival, London