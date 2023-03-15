Check out FLO’s new teaser for their upcoming single ‘Fly Girl’

FLO have teased their next upcoming release ‘Fly Girl’, written with Kamille.
The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been teasing fans on TikTok about working with the band. She captioned her post on the social media platform with “made bangers all week”.
‘Fly Girl’ will be the band’s first solo release of the year since they hopped on the remix of Stormzy‘s ‘Hide And Seek’ earlier in 2023.
@kamilleofficial
made bangers all week @FLO

— FLO (@flolikethis) March 14, 2023
The trio recently spoke about their new album, confirming with Elton John that they’re planning to drop it sometime this year, but “they’re not too far” into making it.
Speaking to NME, Jorja Douglas from the band said the album is “still very much FLO in their R&B bag, but we’re trying to touch on some more hard-hitting topics.”
Talking about two tracks off of the record NME luckily got to hear, Stella Quaresma mentioned that some of the album’s songs will be “a fusion of R&B and pop in a way that the masses will like, but our fans will hopefully be really into.”
In other news, FLO have some busy months of touring approaching. The tour will cover both the UK and North America, starting in London at Here @ Outernet and ending at this year’s Wireless Festival. Check out the dates below and buy tickets here.
MARCH 2023
30 – Here @ Outernet, London
APRIL 2023
3 – New Century Hall, Manchester
13 – Center Stage, Atlanta
15 – 9:30 Club, Washington DC
16 – Theatre Of Living Arts, Philadelphia
18 – The Opera House, Toronto
19 – Webster Hall, New York
25 – Thalia Hall, Chicago
27 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles
29 – Sol Blume 2023, Sacramento
JUNE 2023
11 – Heaton Park, Manchester
JULY 2023
7 – Wireless Festival, London