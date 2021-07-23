Wolf Alice played their first post-lockdown festival show at Latitude last night (July 23).

The London band showcased a host tracks from their recent album ‘Blue Weekend’ during their headline slot at Henham Park, which came a day after it was nominated for the 2021 Mercury Prize.

The 35,000-capacity event, which runs until Sunday (July 25), will also see fellow headliners Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club and The Chemical Brothers perform.

Opening their set with ‘Smile’, Wolf Alice ran through some of their biggest hits, including ‘Bros’, ‘Giant Peach’, ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’.

Elsewhere, they delivered an acoustic rendition of new track ‘Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)’, a roaring rendition of ‘The Last Man On Earth’, and they even threw in a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’.

Fans have taken to social media to react and post photos and clips from the band’s headline set. “Goddamit I’ve missed this and specifically wolf alice,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Wolf Alice continue to be The Best Band.” A third festival-goer, a journalist who appeared to be a newcomer to the band’s music, tweeted: “Wolf Alice now at @LatitudeFest. They’re very popular, apparently.” Check out the reactions and footage below:

Goddamit I’ve missed this and specifically wolf alice pic.twitter.com/5HfmufPE5Z — Rachael Scarsbrook (@andthe_machine) July 23, 2021

Wolf Alice continue to be The Best Band #latitude2021 pic.twitter.com/N3ZXXttr7R — ali (@Justdip) July 23, 2021

Actually @wolfalice is too exciting to watch from a social distance. I'm getting down with my people. #latitudefestival pic.twitter.com/mjAjkxwIIi — Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) July 23, 2021

Prior to this week’s lifting of COVID restrictions, Latitude had already been given the green light as festival organiser Melvin Benn announced in June it was part of the government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).