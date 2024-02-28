Check out Godspeed You! Black Emperor debuting three new songs as they kick off 2024 world tour

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have debuted three brand new tracks while kicking off their 2024 world tour.
The group kicked off their massive 2024 tour on Saturday, February 26 at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. While hitting the stage, they treated gig attendees to three new tracks that have yet to be released. The majority of the band’s set was dedicated to the lengthy brand-new tracks, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan.
Fans were quick to give the new tracks the nicknames of ‘Flowers’, ‘Flames’ and ‘Feathers’ based on the projections that played behind the group as they performed each track. Check them out below.
The group’s last full length release was 2021’s ‘G_d’s Pee AT STATE’s END’. In a four-star review of the band’s seventh LP, NME shared: “‘STATE’S END’ is a tumultuous record for tumultuous times, but there’s a piece of galvanising beauty for every moment of crushing dread. For all the gunshots and explosions in the background, there are church bells and birdsong too. Godspeed’s new album articulates dark times, but it also presents the countermovement with breathtaking power.”
Godspeed You! Black Emperor are currently making their way through a few more US and Canada dates before heading to Mexico for the Pitchfork music festival taking place there. They are also set to make their way across the pond to the UK and EU in the spring and autumn. Visit here for any last minute US tickets and here for UK and EU tickets.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor – 2024 World Tour Dates are:
FEBRUARY
26 – Homer, NY @Homer Center for the Arts (with Mat Ball)
27 – Oshawa, ON @Biltmore Theatre (with Mat Ball)
28 – Kingston, ON @Grand Theatre (with Mat Ball)
MARCH
7 – Mexico City, MX @Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX
APRIL
10 – Tampere, FI @Pakkahuone
11 – Tallinn, EE @Kultuurivabrik
12 – Riga, LV @Hanzas Perons
13 – Vilnius, LT @Loftas
14 – Warsaw, PL @Progresja
16 – Gdansk, PL @B90
17 – Kraków, PL @Kamienna 12
18 – Bratislava, SK @Majestic Music Club
19 – Prague, CZ @Meet Factory
20 – Vienna, AT @Arena
21 – Budapest, HU @Dürer Kert
23 – Zagreb, HR @Tvornica Culture
24 – Graz, AT @Dom Im Berg
25 – Ljubljana, SI @Kino Siska
SEPTEMBER
27 – Dublin, IE @National Stadium
29 – London, UK @Troxy
30 – Glasgow, UK @Barrowlands
OCTOBER
1 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
2 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
3 – Coventry, UK @ The Empire
4 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
5 – Esch-Alzette, LU @ Kufa
6 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon08 Oct 2024 – Nantes, FR @Stereolux
9 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)
10 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus
11 – Lausanne, CH @Les Docks
12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
16 – Brussels, BE @AB
18 – Athens, GR @Floyd