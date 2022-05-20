Check out Placebo’s setlist from My Chemical Romance’s Milton Keynes show

Placebo supported My Chemical Romance at their huge Milton Keynes show last night (May 19) – check out their setlist and footage from the gig below.

On the first of three nights supporting the emo giants at the MK Dons Stadium, Placebo performed five tracks from their latest album, ‘Never Let Me Go’, alongside a few fan favourites.

The band – who joined other support acts Lost Alone and Aviva – played ‘Kitty Litter’, taken from 2009’s ‘Battle For The Sun’; ‘Bionic’, from their self-titled 1996 debut, for the first time since 2014; and ‘One Of A Kind’, from 2006’s ‘Meds’, for the first time since 2015.

Watch footage from the band’s Milton Keynes set below:

You can see Placebo’s Milton Keynes setlist below:

‘Forever Chemicals’

‘Kitty Litter’ (first performance since 2012)

‘Beautiful James’

‘Bionic’ (first performance since 2014)

‘Hugz’

‘One Of A Kind’ (first performance since 2015)

‘Surrounded By Spies’

‘Try Better Next Time’

‘For What It’s Worth’

‘Slave To The Wage’

‘Special K’

‘The Bitter End’

‘Infra-red’

Placebo’s remaining dates with MCR will be tomorrow (May 21) and Sunday (22) at MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes.

My Chemical Romance kicked off their hugely anticipated UK and Ireland comeback tour on Monday night (May 16) at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

In a five-star review of the show, NME‘s Ali Shutler said: “They’re now safely one of the biggest rock groups to emerge in the last 20 years but if the band are worried about their new found status, they don’t show it.

“Tonight’s show is fearless, loose and raw. It genuinely feels like anything could happen, as My Chemical Romance channel punk rebellion and playful ambition. ‘This has been special and amazing,’ says Way, taking the words right out of our mouths.”

Following the UK dates, My Chemical Romance will move onto Europe, before visiting New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

You can check out the remaining UK dates and who will be supporting below:

MAY 2022

21 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Barns Courtney, Cassyette)

22 – MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes (w/ Placebo, Starcrawler, Charlotte Sands)

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington (w/ Frank Turner, Starcrawler, Crawlers)

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (w/ Starcrawler, Lost Alone and more to be announced)

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/Starcrawler)

Meanwhile, Gerard Way paid tribute to My Chemical Romance fans who have passed away over the last two years at their Milton Keynes show last night (May 19).