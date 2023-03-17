Check out The Chemical Brothers’ rave-ready new single ‘No Reason’

The Chemical Brothers have released a new single called ‘No Reason’ – you can listen to it below.

The energetic, upbeat track marks the first material from the electronic duo – comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – since their 2021 two-song release ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

“‘No Reason’ is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo,” a press release reads.

The single, a highlight of the band’s recent live shows and DJ sets, was mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Beatles producer Giles Martin at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

The track is accompanied by a surreal animated visualiser that will be familiar to anyone who saw one of The Chemical Brothers’ 2022 festival shows. It was directed by longtime collaborators Smith and Lyall, and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre.

Tune in here:

Additionally, ‘No Reason’ will be available on a limited edition 12-inch red vinyl with a previously unreleased B-side titled ‘All Of A Sudden’. The record is set for release on April 28 – you can pre-order it here.

The Chemical Brothers are currently working on the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘No Geography’. In a four-star review of that record, NME described the project as “another leap forward” for the group.

“It embraces new avenues of discovery and nods to the wider world, while having the feel of a victory lap and retrospective,” it added.

The duo are scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella, Isle Of Wight Festival and Wilderness Festival among a string of European and US dates. You can see their full 2023 live itinerary here.

Last summer, The Chemical Brothers were forced to cancel their last-minute DJ set at Glastonbury due to Rowlands contracting COVID. It’s not yet known whether the pair will return to Worthy Farm for this year’s edition.