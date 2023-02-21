Check out this viral mash-up of Radiohead, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress

A mash-up of tracks by Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Radiohead has gone viral after being shared on Twitter.

The full version of the remix, which was made by Chillaxx, was shared by the producer earlier today (February 21). But a tweet featuring a clip of the mash-up was shared a day earlier and currently has over 40,000 likes and counting.

Chillaxx uses Radiohead’s ‘Weird Fishes’ as the backdrop for Ice Spice and PinkPantheress’ vocals. At first, the track is combined with PinkPantheress’ ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’, with the second half featuring Ice Spice’s ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’.

Advertisement

In addition, the producer has combined footage from the music videos for ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ and ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ with Radiohead’s ‘From The Basement’ performance of ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’.

The mash-up has been shared numerous times on social media, including by Phoebe Bridgers who retweeted Chillaxx’s original clip.

“This better than anything radiohead ever made honestly,” one user on Twitter wrote. Another added: “This made me realize how much I love life. I love being alive. I love being able to experience things like this. Man.”

Speaking to NME for the Big Read, PinkPantheress opened up about her decision to work with Ice Spice on the new version of original track ‘Boy’s A Liar’, which PinkPantheress co-produced with Mura Masa.

“I saw that [Ice Spice] followed me because I was on Instagram, and I never go on Instagram,” she said. “I thought it was cool because I didn’t think she even knew who I was. I popped in [the DMs] and said, ‘Whenever you’re in the UK, I’d love to meet’. I think she’s really cool, above the music and everything. She said she was a fan [of mine], and I was like, ‘OK, amazing’.”

Advertisement

She added: “When it comes to collaborations, I’m quite picky: I always want someone who can match me well on a track. Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique and the beats she chooses are different. A lot of people would struggle with the beats I choose, but I knew she’d be good for it.”

Meanwhile, the singer also recently guested on Skrillex‘s song ‘Way Back’ alongside Trippie Redd.