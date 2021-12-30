Chelsea Alley pay tribute to Jamir Garcia with debut single ‘HENERAL’

Filipino rock supergroup Chelsea Alley have released their debut single, ‘HENERAL’.

The track, which arrived on Christmas day, sees the newly formed band pay tribute to late Slapshock vocalist Jamir Garcia. The track kicks off an electronic beat before fading into a heavy metal riff.

Listen to ‘HENERAL’ below.

Following the song’s release, vocalist John Borja took to Facebook to share that the track is a way for the band to pay tribute to Garcia, saying that he felt Garcia’s presence while Chelsea Alley were recording new tracks.

MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT! Ngayon lang ako babati sa inyo ng taos pusong pasasalamat at pag tangap sa akin, kasama ng… Posted by John Borja on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Per a Bandwagon report, the track was written to convey that “the connection between friends – that love and bond – WILL cross over even to the next life: that nothing will ever break a bond like that.”

Chelsea Alley consists of Slapshock guitarist Lean Ansing and drummer Chi Evora, alongside Arcadia guitarist Ariel Lumalan and Filipino singer John Borja, who has performed a series of concerts with Stone Temple Pilots in the past.

Garcia died in late November last year at the age of 42. His untimely passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians alike. On August 20, Garcia’s family issued a statement on his Instagram page about his solo album, which had been completed upon his death. “Jamir wrote the songs in his solo album throughout the different stages of his musical life,” they wrote.

The first track from that record, titled ‘Paraiso’, was released posthumously on what would’ve been Garcia’s 43rd birthday (September 5). The track was produced by Rico Blanco.

Garcia joined Slapshock shortly after their formation in 1997, replacing original vocalist Reynold Munsayac. They debuted in 1999 with the album ‘4th Degree Burn’, which spawned the hit ‘Agent Orange’ and later went Platinum in the Philippines. Their most recent album was 2017’s ‘Atake’.