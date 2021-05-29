Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s intense new song ‘Diana’

Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new track called ‘Diana’ – you can listen to it below.
The California singer-songwriter wrote the dark and intense song for the soundtrack to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal series, which also includes Mastadon’s ‘Forged By Neron’ and Rise Against‘s ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’.
It was co-produced by Wolfe alongside Tyler Bates and Ben Chisholm.
“I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story – her strength and perspective,” Wolfe explained.
“There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do.”
She continued: “I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them – a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter.”
Wolfe said that working with Bates on the song was “a great experience”, adding: “He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”
The full Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack will be released on June 18 via DC and Loma Vista. Also appearing on the record are Manchester Orchestra, IDLES, Denzel Curry and Soccer Mommy.
Chelsea Wolfe formed a new band with Jess Gowrie in 2020 called Mrs. Piss, who released their debut album ‘Self-Surgery’ last May. Wolfe’s latest solo studio album, ‘Birth Of Violence’, came out back in 2019.