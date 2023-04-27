Chenle to sit out of NCT Dream’s Singapore and Manila concerts

South Korean singer Chenle will not be present at K-pop boyband NCT Dream‘s upcoming Singapore and Manila concerts.

Today (April 27), Chenle’s label SM Entertainment released a statement through its fan community platform Kwangya Club, notifying fans that the K-pop idol would not be in attendance at NCT Dream’s upcoming concerts in Manila (April 29-30) and Singapore (May 1).

In its statement, SM Entertainment said the decision was due to Chenle’s health. The K-pop agency also noted that the singer would participate in the boyband’s upcoming concerts in Macau on May 13 and 14. See the statement below, as archived on Twitter.

kwangya club update regarding #CHENLE we wish a speedy recovery for our chenle 😸❤️#getwellsoonchenle pic.twitter.com/pOg7l7thG7 — َ (@ZCLFEED) April 27, 2023

The concert promoters for NCT Dream’s Manila and Singapore concerts, PULP Live World and CK Star Entertainment Singapore respectively, have since confirmed the news on their official Twitter accounts. Both organisers cite “health conditions” for Chenle’s absence, adding that the remaining six members of NCT Dream will perform as scheduled.

Announcement for NCTzen attending #THEDREAMSHOW2_in_MANILA.

We are hoping for your kind understanding regarding this matter as we get ready to see you all on April 29 & 30 ! 💚 pic.twitter.com/9ZDKv8vPir — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) April 27, 2023

NCT DREAM TOUR 'THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM' in SINGAPORE ANNOUNCEMENT We regret to inform you that CHENLE will not be able to participate due to health conditions. Therefore, 6 members will participate in the concert as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding. Thank you pic.twitter.com/69uj5ThvQb — CK Star Entertainment Singapore (@ckstarsg) April 27, 2023

Chenle has since addressed the news on Dear U Bubble, an online platform that allows artists to send messages to fans. The singer wrote that the decision came after discussions with the group’s members and manager, adding that he had been “thinking about it for a really long time”.

“I’m so sorry to those who will come to see the concert in the Philippines and Singapore. I’ll be there next time,” the K-pop idol added. See the messages below, as archived by fans on Twitter.

you don't have to be sorry chenle, your health matters the most ☹️ there's always a next time pic.twitter.com/Az2w7UUxn2 — chenle is seeing chenletonin (@chenletonin) April 27, 2023

Earlier today, NCT Dream added new dates to their ongoing ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ world tour, including two more shows in South Korea in June, as well as a Latin America leg in July.