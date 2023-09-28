Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her own son

Cher has been accused of allegedly hiring four men to kidnap her own adult son as a way to halt him from seeing his then-estranged wife.

Back in 2021, the pop icon’s son [with rock legend Gregg Allman] – Elijah Blue Allman – had filed for a divorce from his then-wife, Marie Angela King. Allegedly, the pair had reconnected for 12 days in November 2022.

As Rolling Stone reports, court documents show that King has claimed that on November 30, the night of their wedding anniversary, four men reportedly entered the couple’s New York hotel room and abducted Allman.

The allegations of the case were outlined in a court declaration that was then signed by King on December 4 in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents were recently made public as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce case. Allman first filed for divorce back in 2021.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King claims in the filing, adding that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother.”

She continued: “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King wrote in December. “I am very concerned and worried about him. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

King also claimed that she was asked by the pop icon to leave the family home in Allman’s absence.

“I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing,” King said in the documents, as Entertainment Tonight reported. “I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets.”

The couple’s next court date is slated for October 27 in Los Angeles.

Allman has been open about his struggle with drug addiction and has publicly discussed his issues with addiction before, revealing that he first began using as a preteen. As the Daily Mail reported, after the alleged kidnapping, Allman stayed at the Chateau Marmont under the eye of a caretaker who was hired by Cher.

Cher is yet to comment on the proceedings and allegations.

Earlier this month, the pop icon’s son was escorted by police to a rehabilitation facility after hotel staff found his caretaker’s “lifeless body, lying face down on the pavement leading to the hotel entrance with his arms by his side.”