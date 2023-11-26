Cher is working on her memoir after “totally chickening out” on writing it

Cher has opened up about her long-anticipated memoir saying she is now working on it again after “totally chickening out” on the endeavour in the past.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Cher said revealed that she found the process more challenging than expected.

“I just totally chickened out,” the musician told Fallon. “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be put in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be put in so I have to go back and man up.”

She continued: “I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopaedia.” She then joked with the audience: “Not that you guys know what that is.”

You can watch the interview here:

Earlier this week, Cher performed her new Christmas single ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ at a Thanksgiving parade in New York (November 23).

The pop icon was surrounded by a troupe of silver-clad dancers on stage outside Macy’s.

The track features on her new festive album ‘Christmas’, which was released last month and features special guests including Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.

Recorded primarily in LA and London, ‘Christmas’ was produced by Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who worked with the singer on her 1998 album ‘Believe’.

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” Cher recently said of the record in a press statement.

Cher will participate in an In Conversation event at the Odeon Leicester Square in London on December 1 where she will discuss highlights from her career and new album, along with a Q+A. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Cher’s previous full-length effort, ‘Dancing Queen’, came out back in 2018. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Cher’s album of Abba covers is joyously camp – and also surprisingly poignant.”