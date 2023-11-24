Cher plays new Christmas single at Thanksgiving parade, Flavor Flav approves

Cher performed her new Christmas single ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’ at a Thanksgiving parade in New York yesterday (November 23).

The pop icon was surrounded by a troupe of silver-clad dancers on stage outside Macy’s.

One of her biggest fans it seems was Public Enemy‘s Flavor Flav who was shown wildly applauding from the crowd as the song wrapped up. You can view footage below.

Advertisement

The track features on her new festive album ‘Christmas’, which was released last month and features special guests Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.

Recorded primarily in LA and London, ‘Christmas’ was produced by Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who worked with the singer on her 1998 album ‘Believe’.

Not Flavor Flav out here being a Cher stan #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/ml7GtVjPeq — Evan Mills (@awkvanmills) November 23, 2023

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” Cher recently said of the record in a press statement.

Cher will participate in an In Conversation event at the Odeon Leicester Square in London on December 1 where she will discuss highlights from her career and new album, along with a Q+A. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Advertisement

There will also be giveaway opportunities on Magic and Greatest Hits Radio throughout November.

Cher’s previous full-length effort, ‘Dancing Queen’, came out back in 2018. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Cher’s album of Abba covers is joyously camp – and also surprisingly poignant.”

Elsewhere, Cher said in a recent interview that she has “never liked” her singing voice “that much”.