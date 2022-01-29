Cher to perform ‘Golden Girls’ theme song in Betty White TV tribute

Cher is set to pay tribute to Betty White by performing the Golden Girls theme song in an upcoming TV special celebrating the life of the late actor.

White died of a stroke on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at the age of 99 at her home in Brentwood, California.

The beloved actor and entertainment personality, who would have been celebrating her 100th birthday just a few weeks after her death, is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund on the hit US TV sitcom, which aired for seven seasons between 1985-1992.

The show’s theme song, ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’, will be performed by Cher as part of Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, an hour-long special in honour of White that will air on Monday (January 31) at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. It will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Cher took to social media yesterday (January 28) to share a preview of her performance. You can see it below:

Every Friend is Golden 🌟 Tune In @nbc

Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT#CelebratingBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/V0ZyvMRzZY — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will also include appearances from Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

The Golden Girls version of ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ was performed by Cynthia Fee; it was originally written and recorded by Andrew Gold.

Last month, Josh Klinghoffer paid tribute to White with his own cover of the Golden Girls theme song.

The current Pearl Jam touring guitarist and former Red Hot Chili Peppers member took to Instagram on the evening of White’s death to honour the actor and toast the New Year.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Saturday Night Live re-aired their 2010 episode hosted by White.

The late actor hosted SNL after a fan-led petition to get her on the show gained thousands of signatures.

After delivering the customary opening monologue on the show, she introduced musical guest JAY-Z, and appeared in a number of sketches alongside cast members past and present including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.