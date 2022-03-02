Cherry Bullet unveil elegant music video for new single ‘Love In Space’

Cherry Bullet have premiered the music video for their newest single, ‘Love In Space’.

In the elegant visual, the septet performs the choreography for their latest release in front of a birthday party venue. The scene later cuts to the girls dressed in sparkling cocktail dresses, following around a black cat. “Across time / Beyond another universe / I see you, love in space, space, space,” the group sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Love In Space’ is a cut from Cherry Bullet’s second mini-album, ‘Cherry Wish’, which was released at the same time as the music video for the song. The septet’s latest record will portray a “dreamy image” of the group, according to FNC W, the group’s management agency.

‘Cherry Wish’ is the follow-up to the group’s debut mini-album, ‘Cherry Rush’, which was released last year. That mini-album featured the hit track ‘Love So Sweet’. Cherry Bullet debuted in 2019 with single album ‘Let’s Play Cherry Bullet’.

In other K-pop news, STAYC member Isa has revealed she shot an arrow at someone by accident while filming the music video for ‘RUN2U’, the girl group’s latest single. “I did shoot [the arrow] for real [and] I even got callouses [on my hand],” the idol revealed.