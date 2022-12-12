Cher’s mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, dies aged 96

Georgia Holt – singer, actor and mother of Cher – has died at the age of 96.

Cher announced the death of her mother via Twitter on Saturday night (December 10), writing: “Mom is gone.”

The news was then confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher’s representative Liz Rosenberg. No cause of death nor any more details have yet been revealed, although Holt was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia in September.

Holt began her career in acting, taking on roles in works including I Love Lucy and The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet.

In 1980 she signed a record deal with Columbia and released the album ‘Honky Tonk Woman’ with members of Elvis Presley’s band.

In 2013 Holt was the subject of a Cher documentary titled Dear Mom, Love Cher. In the film Cher said of Holt, who was married six times, including twice to Cher’s father: “Our mother was supporting us on her own – when someone says, ‘Oh your mother was married that many times?’ It was always the three of us. There were never really men in the house.”

See the tribute from Cher and others, including from Hillary Clinton, below.

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the 💚 in the world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown, star of Community, wrote: I’ve known of the beautiful Georgia Holt as long as I’ve known of her beautiful, talented daughter Cher.

“I’m happy she had her on her journey thru life as long as she did. Still, the loss of your mom is just devastating. Sending love Cher. May your hero RIP.”

I’ve known of the beautiful #GeorgiaHolt as long as I’ve known of her beautiful, talented daughter @cher. I’m happy she had her on her journey thru life as long as she did. Still, the loss of your mom is just devastating. Sending love #Cher. May your hero #RIP. 💔🕊️ https://t.co/QOUS2UVns3 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 11, 2022

Rest In peace Georgia Holt 😢 so sad, but what an amazing life and you gave to world the most amazing gift, thinking of you @cher . ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/68l5BwWws3 — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 11, 2022