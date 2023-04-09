Cheryl on if she’ll ever release music again

Cheryl has discussed whether she will ever return to the music industry to release new material.

The former Girls Aloud singer is currently appearing in London’s West End as the lead role in supernatural thriller 2:22: A Ghost Story.

The singer has been playing the starring role of Jenny from January, a role that was played originally by Lily Allen when the show opened in London in summer 2021. She took over from TV presenter Laura Whitmore in the role.

Earlier this week (April 4), fans stopped Cheryl outside the Lyric Theatre to chat to her and take photos.

As Mail Online report, one fan then asked Cheryl about her future plans after appearing in the show.

“What am I going to do?” she replied, with one fan then saying: “Music. Hint, hint.”

In reply, Cheryl said: “The industry’s completely changed and I don’t know if I’d fit in.”

Towards the end of 2021, Cheryl brought her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts onstage for her headline set at The Mighty Hoopla.

Although the two have not shared the stage together since Girls Aloud’s 2013 reunion tour, Roberts co-wrote Cheryl’s 2018 single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, 2019’s ‘Let You’, and her as-yet unreleased fifth studio album.

Elsewhere, Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh has confirmed the band are set to release new music to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Sound Of The Underground’.

It comes after the band recently released a special vinyl edition of their 2002 debut single of the same name, with all profits from the pressing going straight into The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal. The singer died from breast cancer in September 2021, after revealing her diagnosis to the public in August 2020.

The girl group recently revealed that over the past year, the group raised more than £1million in funds for breast cancer charities.