Chester Bennington’s band Grey Daze share first episode of documentary

Chester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band, Grey Daze, have shared the first episode of their documentary series. Watch the first episode below.

The four-part series, called Grey Daze: Creation of the Phoenix, follows the band from their origins in the ’90s up to their yet-to-be-released LP, ‘The Phoenix’. The record, which is set to come out on June 17, features re-mastered vocals from Bennington.

The Linkin Park frontman left Grey Daze back in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

The band have shared the first episode of the docu-series, which features footage of Bennington and his bandmates playing together at their start, before getting into their experience of making ‘The Phoenix’, a follow-up to their 2020 album ‘Amends‘, which also featured re-mastered vocals from Bennington’s.

‘The Phoenix’ will be a 10-song collection intended to honour the late singer, with contributions from Dave Navarro, Richard Patrick and Bennington’s daughters, Lily and Lila Bennington.

“’Amends’ was more emotional and reflective,” Graze drummer Sean Dowdell said about the band’s coming release. “We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude.”

Dowdell added: “‘The Phoenix’ is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

In a four-star review of ‘Amends’ NME said, “rather than dwell on loss, ‘Amends’ celebrates the wild extremes of living” adding that it is “a great modern rock record fronted by one of the best vocalists in the game.”

“‘Amends’ echoes the raw angst that made Chester a superstar with those early Linkin Park albums but also leans into his desire to speak to as many people as possible. Adding to his legacy but dealing in more than cheap nostalgia, ‘Amends’ is a powerful record that offers comfort, motivation and a sense of belonging.”