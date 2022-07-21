Chester Bennington’s wife pays tribute to late Linkin Park singer on fifth anniversary of his death

Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda has paid tribute to the late Linkin Park singer to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017. He was 41 years old.

On Tuesday (July 19), Talinda Bennington shared a video on TikTok. “Five years. I didn’t think I could breathe this long without you,” she wrote as the caption. “RIP my love.” She also included the hashtag #suicideawareness.

Soundtracked by ‘Give Me Your Name’ by Chester’s side-project group Dead By Sunrise, the short clip sees Talinda looking out into the garden before turning to face the camera. The video features the overlay text: “Just sitting here thinking that I can’t believe it’s been five years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye.”

In a previous upload, Talinda asked her followers to share their advice on how to mark the anniversary of a loved one’s death. “There’s been a couple of years where I wanted to acknowledge it, and this year my kids don’t wanna acknowledge it at all,” she said.

Elsewhere, Grey Daze – Chester’s pre-Linkin Park band – wrote: “Miss you everyday Chester. 5 years later it is still hard to reconcile that you are gone. #stillmissyou #ChesterBennington #gonebutneverforgotten #friends #love.”

Dead By Sunrise’s Ryan Shuck, meanwhile, shared a photo of the trio along with the message: “I miss u little brother.”

Last month saw Grey Daze release a new album called ‘The Phoenix’, which was described as a “celebration” of Chester’s life, “talent, and the music”. It followed on from 2020’s ‘Amends’, a record of reworked tracks from their back catalogue, built around Bennington’s original vocal takes.

Back in May, Linkin Park said they plan on communicating with their fans “a little more regularly” moving forward. It came after Mike Shinoda explained: “There’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline.”

Shinoda released his debut solo album ‘Post Traumatic’ in June 2018. He followed it up with the three-volume project ‘Dropped Frames’ in 2020.