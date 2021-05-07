Childish Gambino sued by rapper alleging copyright infringement over ‘This Is America’

Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – has been sued for alleged copyright infringement by Florida rapper Kidd Wes, with the former’s hit single ‘This Is America’ at the centre of proceedings.

According to US federal court documents filed May 6 and published by Digital Music News, Wes claims that Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ is “glaringly similar” to his own track ‘Made In America’.

Kidd Wes – real name Emelike Nwosuocha – uploaded his song ‘Made In America’ to SoundCloud in 2016, two years prior to the release of Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ in 2018.

Nwosuocha and his lawyers allege that “the substantial similarities between both songs include, but are not limited to, nearly-identical unique rhythmic, lyrical, and thematic compositional and performance content contained in the chorus — or “hook” — sections that are the centerpieces of both songs”.

Hear both songs below:

The list of defendants in the case includes ‘This Is America’ co-writer Young Thug, producer Lüdwig Goransson, Kobalt Music, RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment, among others.

Nwosuocha is seeking a trial and damages from profit for the alleged infringement across 43 categories, including record sales, downloads, streaming revenue, merchandising and more.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Nwosuocha’s attorneys Imran H. Ansari and La’Shawn N. Thomas said, “The similarities between the two pieces of music are beyond coincidental, and amounts to infringement.

“Mr. Nwosuocha is confident in his claims, and simply seeks the credit and compensation he deserves for the unauthorised use of his music.”

Glover is yet to respond publicly to the allegations. NME has reached out to a representative for Childish Gambino for comment.

It’s not the first time Glover has been accused of copyright infringement over ‘This Is America’. In 2018, Glover’s manager Fam Udeorji defended its originality after allegations Glover had ripped off Jase Harley’s 2016 single ‘American Pharaoh’.