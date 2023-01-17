Choi Yena plays a jaded lover in new ‘Love War’ music video

Choi Yena has made a comeback with her first single album, ‘Love War’.

Yesterday (January 16), the former IZ*ONE vocalist unveiled a moody new music video for her latest single ‘Love War’ featuring Korean rapper BE’O. Co-written by Choi, the song is the lead track of her new single album of the same title, which also features the intro track ‘Love Is Over’ and a B-side titled ‘Wash Away’.

In the video, Choi and BE’O play lovers who feel alone even while next to each other, refusing to face the other and express their frustrations. “You used to be my lover / Now there’s a love war between us / The cold expression / And the thorny words / You are my lover / But every day we love war,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Love War’ comes a little over five months after the K-pop idol dropped her sophomore mini-album ‘Smartphone’ in August last year, led by its title track of the same name. Choi is credited as co-lyricist on that song and two of the four B-sides on the record, ‘Make U Smile’ and ‘WithOrWithout’.

Prior to ‘Smartphone”s release, Choi made her debut as a soloist last January with her debut EP’ ‘Smiley’, headlined by a lead single of the same name that features vocals from singer-songwriter BIBI. Of the five tracks on the record, the singer participated in writing four, namely ‘Smiley’, ‘Lxxk 2 U’, ‘Pretty Boys’ and ‘Before Anyone Else’, the last of which she also helped compose.

Choi was also among a five-idol collaboration at the recent Gayo Daejejeon music festival – completed by former LOONA singer Chuu, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung, and OH MY GIRL’s Arin – where they performed a special cover of KARA’s hit 2011 single ‘Step’. The performance roped in singers born in the year 1999 – the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar – to celebrate the new year. The original track was first released in 2011, which was notably the last Year of the Rabbit.