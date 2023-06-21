Choi Yena, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi tease new collaboration ‘Hate Rodrigo’

K-pop soloist Choi Yena has released a music video teaser for her upcoming song ‘Hate Rodrigo’ featuring (G)I-DLE member Yuqi.

Choi Yena has unveiled a teaser clip of her upcoming video for her single ‘Hate Rodrigo’. The song is part of the former IZ*ONE singer’s second single album ‘Hate XX’, which will be released on June 27 at 6pm KST.

In the new teaser, Yena stops her car to have a lick of ice cream, seemingly referencing the opening scene of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘deja vu’ music video. As she drives away, a montage of photos of Yena and Yuqi quickly plays.

Yena has also been credited as a co-composer and lyricist for the upcoming title track, as revealed in a previously released tracklist. In addition to ‘Hate Rodrigo’, ‘Hate XX’ will include the B-sides ‘Bad Hobby’ and ‘Wicked Love’.

The upcoming record will also be Yena’s second release of 2023, arriving five months after her single album ‘Love War’ in January. That release was led by a single of the same name featuring rapper BE’O.

While ‘Hate Rodrigo’ marks Yena and Yuqi’s first official release together, the pair had previously collaborated for a performance at the Gayo Daejejeon music festival on New Year’s Day. The two singers, along with several other idols born in 1999 – the Year of the Rabbit in the Lunar calendar – performed KARA’s hit single ‘Step’ to ring in the new year. The original track was first released in 2011, the last Year of the Rabbit.