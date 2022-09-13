Chris, aka Christine and The Queens, postpones ‘Redcar’ album and live shows

Chris, aka Christine and the Queens, has delayed his new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and its accompanying live shows after suffering an injury in rehearsals.

The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – “injured himself on stage while dancing” last Thursday night (September 8), an official statement confirmed.

“The doctors have forbidden him to return to the stage for at least three weeks, the time to recover. We are therefore obliged to cancel the concert in Arles on 17 September and to postpone the concerts in Paris and London.”

Chris has also pushed back the release of his ‘Redcar…’ album from September 23 to November 11.

The artist’s accompanying live shows were scheduled to take place at Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on September 22 and 23, and the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 30. The French performances have been moved to November 9 and 10.

A new date for the London concert is yet to be announced. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled gigs can apply for a full refund at their point of purchase. You can see the full statement in the tweet below.

Last month saw Chris open up about his gender identity, pronouns, and the new moniker for his upcoming record.

In the three-minute video posted to TikTok, Chris explained: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.” Chris has since updated his pronouns to he/him on social media.

As for his new album itself, Chris said: “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”

The singer has already previewed the project with the single ‘Je te vois enfin’.