Chris Brown accused of “pure theft” by allegedly taking £900K performance fee despite cancelling hurricane relief gig

Chris Brown has been accused of “pure theft” after claims that he took a $1.1million (£915,750) performance fee for a hurricane benefit concert that he pulled out of.

Event organiser LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction in Houston, is threatening legal action against Brown over him allegedly refusing to return the fee. Bailey claims that Brown has acknowledged the wire transfer for the Hurricane Ida and Nicholas benefit concert but has refused to reimburse her.

Brown pulled out of the March 19, 2022 ‘One Night Only Benefit Concert’ at the last minute. The show was organised in an effort to raise funds for Houston and Louisiana-area residents whose homes were damaged by the hurricanes of autumn 2021.

NBC’s Click2Houston reported Bailey saying at a press conference: “I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need. I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.

She continued: “At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022.

“My message to Chris Brown: ‘We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.'”

NME has reached out to Brown’s representatives for comment.

In other news, PETA has sent a letter to the US Department of Agriculture urging them to revoke Brown’s monkey dealer’s license to sell exotic animals.

According to court documents, Jimmy Wayne Hammonds (aka “The Monkey Whisperer”) conspired to sell Brown a capuchin monkey between 2017 and 2018, even though possession of the primate is illegal in California.

Documents also read that Hammonds was paid $12,000 for the monkey. Law enforcement later seized the monkey from Brown’s California residence

The Florida-based exotic-animal dealer pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the illegal sale and transport of primates.

Now, PETA has sent a letter to the USDA, in hopes of revoking the dealer’s Animal Welfare Act (AWA) license permantely. Without the license, Hammonds could no longer legally sell exotic animals for the pet trade.

“Revoking the license of a convicted wildlife trafficker is just common sense, and it’s necessary to protect the animals still in his clutches from being sold as ‘pets,’” PETA Foundation Associate Director Michelle Sinnott said. “PETA urges the USDA to cancel this felon’s license so he can’t treat monkeys as merchandise.”

This has been the most recent case involving the controversial R&B singer. Last year, Brown was under police investigation after a woman alleged the musician, 32, had “smacked the back of her head so hard her weave came off”.

But the pop star will not face criminal charges for the alleged case of battery. His misdemeanour charge was dismissed, Rolling Stone reported.

“It was rejected because of insufficient evidence,” commented a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, Rob Wilcox, providing no further statement.