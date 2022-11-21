Chris Brown booed after AMAs win, Kelly Rowland defends him: “Chill out”

Chris Brown was booed after winning an award at last night’s American Music Awards, with presenter Kelly Rowland defending the controversial singer.

During Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Brown – who was not present – won the AMA for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

After announcing that Brown had won the award, audible boos were heard around the arena.

“Now, Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting the award on his behalf,” she told the crowd, before referencing the boos and saying: “Excuse me. Chill out.”

Elsewhere, Brown claimed ahead of the awards that the AMAs cancelled a planned tribute from himself to Michael Jackson at the last minute.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Brown shared footage of him practicing for the reported performance and wrote: “U SERIOUS?”

In the comments of the post, he added: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Elsewhere at the 2022 American Music Awards, the biggest winners of the night included Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and Harry Styles – see the full list of winners here.

Swift took home all six of the AMAs she was nominated for. In addition to winning the titles of Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Female Country Artist, last year’s re-recorded version of ‘Red’ scored her the awards in both genre’s corresponding Favourite Album categories. From that album, too, ‘All Too Well’ took out the award for Favourite Music Video.