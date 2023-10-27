Chris Brown sued for beating man with bottle in London club

Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly hospitalising a man after he beat him with a tequila bottle and stomped on him in a London nightclub.

TMZ has obtained lawsuit documents filed on behalf of Abe Diaw, who claims that the pop star smashed him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in February at TAPE nightclub in central London.

It alleges that Brown hit Diaw over the head with “crushing blows” which knocked him unconscious, before stomping on him as he laid passed out on the floor. Additionally, Diaw claims that police in London have surveillance footage of the alleged incident.

The man, who has claimed that he’s known the singer for at least seven years, added that he thought that Brown was approaching him to give him a hug in the venue.

Diaw added in his claims that he was hospitalised from the alleged attack and that his alleged injuries – cuts on his head and torn ligaments in his leg – may be permanent. He also claimed that he is suffering serious emotional distress and trauma.

Brown is being sued by Diaw for damages, TMZ reports. The outlet has contacted Brown’s representatives but hasn’t yet received a response.

