Chris Brown’s monkey dealer has his licence revoked following PETA letter

Chris Brown’s monkey dealer has had his licence to sell primates revoked by the US government, after a petition from People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA).

Back in December 2017, Brown caused controversy after buying a baby capuchin monkey named Fiji for his three-year-old daughter, Royalty. Brown was then threatened with legal action after it was discovered he didn’t have the proper permits for the animal. Law enforcement later seized the monkey from Brown’s California residence.

In March 2022, Jimmy Wayne Hammonds (aka “The Monkey Whisperer”) pleaded guilty to the charges related to the illegal sale and transport of primates. According to the court documents, Hammonds conspired to sell Brown the capuchin monkey, even though possession of the primate is illegal in California. Hammonds was paid £9,900 for the monkey.

Shortly afterwards, PETA sent a letter to the US Department of Agriculture, urging them to revoke Hammonds’ license to sell exotic animals.

Today (January 6) it’s been confirmed that “the US government has terminated the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) licence of Florida-based exotic-animal dealer Jimmy Wayne Hammonds.” This blocks him from legally selling primates for the pet trade for at least the next year.

According to reports, “the decision stems from Hammonds’ guilty pleas to federal charges related to the illegal sale and transport of primates – including his notorious sale of a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown.”

“Exotic animals are not pets, playthings, or props for celebrities, and they’re not business transactions either,” said PETA foundation director of captive animal law enforcement Michelle Sinnott. “PETA is celebrating the USDA’s decision to strip this felon of a licence before he could exploit additional vulnerable animals.”

The notorious @chrisbrown was charged with two misdemeanor counts for illegal possession of a monkey. Exotic 👏 animals 👏 are 👏 NOT 👏 pets 👏 https://t.co/M9VsrVnlTc — PETA (@peta) January 8, 2019

Last year, PETA criticised Kanye West and The Game for using an image of a skinned monkey to promote their collaborative new track ‘Eazy’.

The same month, the organisation called for a criminal investigation into the welfare of animals used in Jackass Forever stunts.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown was booed after winning an award at last year’s American Music Awards, with presenter Kelly Rowland defending the controversial singer.

It comes as Brown has been accused of assault multiple times, most recently in 2021. A sexual lawsuit was brought against Brown in 2018 when a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged she was raped by another guest at a party hosted by Brown in 2017. She filed a lawsuit the following year, with a dismissal occurring in 2020 after Brown settled out of court.

Also in 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was awarded a restraining order against Brown after he allegedly “told a few people that he was going to kill me” and said that he was going to “take me out” and “shoot me”, according to Tran.

Brown was notably convicted in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. The singer was sentenced to five years’ probation and 180 days of community labour and was required to attend a domestic violence counselling programme for one year.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.