Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell shares moving ‘Hallelujah’ cover

Toni Cornell – the daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell – has shared a moving cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’.

The 17-year-old musician shared an acoustic rendition of the 1984 classic on her official Instagram page yesterday (January 5). “Throwback to Xmas Eve,” she wrote as the caption. “Hallelujah revisited.”

Vicky Cornell – her mother and Chris Cornell’s widow – expressed her approval in the comments section, writing: “Love you so much angel.”

You can watch the stripped-back live performance below.

Last month saw Toni Cornell deliver a live version of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song was recorded by her father prior to his death and released on the posthumous album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’.

Sharing a short clip from Fallon, Toni said that the appearance was “in honor of my dad to celebrate his two new Grammy nominations! Daddy I am so honored and hope I did you proud”.

Toni Cornell has also previously covered Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’, Temple Of The Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’ and more.

Earlier this year, Vicky Cornell confirmed that the Cornell estate is planning on releasing a second volume of covers that Chris had recorded before his death. According to his widow, the upcoming collection was mastered by the late singer, but not sequenced. A release date is yet to be announced.

Chris Cornell died by suicide in 2017. He was 52 years old.