Chris Cornell earns first solo Billboard Number One with Guns N’ Roses cover

Chris Cornell has earned his first solo Billboard Number One with a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Patience’.

Recorded in 2016, the cover, which is currently sitting on top of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, was released on July 20, marking what would have been the Audioslave and Soundgarden singer’s 56th birthday.

Cornell has had a series of Number Ones with both Audioslave (‘Like A Stone’ and ‘Be Yourself’) and Soundgarden (‘Black Hole Sun’, ‘Blow Up The Outside World’, ‘Burden In My Hand’, ‘Live to Rise’, ‘Been Away Too Long’ and ‘By Crooked Steps’), but his reworking of ‘Patience’ is his first as a lead solo artist, according to Billboard.

‘Patience’ was originally released in 1988 as part of Guns N’ Roses’ EP ‘GN’R Lies’. Cornell’s ties to the band go all the way back to the early ’90s when Soundgarden opened for GN’R during their ‘Use Your Illusion’ world tour.

Listen to Cornell’s rendition below:

Last month, a previously unreleased version of Chris Cornell‘s ‘Only These Words’ has been shared to mark the 16th birthday of the singer’s daughter, Toni.

Cornell’s estate shared the song in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video that features family photographs of Chris and Toni together.

“Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be. You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally,” Vicky Cornell wrote in the caption to the post.

Meanwhile, Black Days, the upcoming film set to document the last days of Chris Cornell‘s life, has reportedly not been approved by his estate.

A representative for Cornell’s estate told Pitchfork that the film is “not sanctioned or approved by the estate”. The representative also added that “no one contacted the estate for any information”.