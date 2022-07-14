Chris Martin surprises Lizzo in interview about ‘Coldplay’, her song tribute to “baby-making” power of ‘Yellow’

Chris Martin surprised Lizzo during an interview in which she described the influence of his band’s breakthrough hit ‘Yellow‘ on her forthcoming song ‘Coldplay’.

Lizzo was speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her fourth album ‘Special‘, which features the song in question, when Martin popped up on a FaceTime call.

The singer had been discussing the inspiration for the closing song on ‘Special’, titled ‘Coldplay’, telling Lowe that the song samples ‘Yellow’ and is based on a romantic memory.

Advertisement

“This is one of the most literal songs I’ve ever written,” Lizzo told Lowe. “Everything I say in the song actually happened.”

The track was produced by Ricky Reed who shared a simple piano loop with the pop star and suggested she jump in the booth and talk over the instrumental.

Lizzo ended up detailing a summer romance but said that she felt “raw and sensitive” about the track and was keen to move on. However, Reed later showed Lizzo how he’d made the monologue into a song.

Once Lowe introduced Martin on the call, Lizzo thanked the singer for letting her sample ‘Yellow’ and use the band’s name for the song’s title.

She said: “I was with somebody, and I was just looking at the stars. And I was with him, and I was singing it. And tears just were coming to my eyes. You have such an incredible ability to move people with the poetry of your lyricism. So thank you so, so much.”

Advertisement

Martin responded: “Hey, I don’t know how to accept those kinds of compliments. Thank you. If someone had told me 22 years ago, ‘One day, Lizzo’s going to make out to this song,’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, great.’ It’s become Lizzo’s hookup song, and that’s good.”

“Oh, that’s baby-making music, baby!” Lizzo said in response.

The pair also talked about a potential collaboration. “I mean, listen, the songs don’t got to come out with me and you,” Lizzo said. “We just got to do it. If we sat in the studio and we just worked. You play the piano, I’ll sing. Don’t nobody got to know. Don’t nobody got to know, Chris.”

“I don’t mind people knowing,” Martin said. “Honestly. I’d like people to know!”

Lizzo’s ‘Special’ drops tomorrow (July 15). It follows her 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You‘.

Meanwhile, the pop star has shared her excitement over receiving her first Emmy nominations.

Lizzo is in the running for six awards at this year’s ceremony for her Amazon Prime series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls including Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

“And not just one nomination, bitch – six nominations! Emmys!” Lizzo said in response to the news. “Do you know what the Emmys are?! Nicole Kidman’s gonna be there, bitch! Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there.”