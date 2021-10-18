Chris Martin’s children Apple and Moses have credits on Coldplay’s new album

Apple and Moses Martin, the two children of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, have received credits on the band’s latest album ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

Seventeen year-old Apple is credited as a co-songwriter on the song ‘Let Somebody Go’, which features guest vocals from Selena Gomez.

Fifteen year-old Moses, meanwhile, has a performer credit. He can be heard singing vocals alongside his father on the chorus of ‘Humankind’, Billboard has revealed.

In the handwritten credits reproduced along with the album, Martin has drawn hearts next to the names of both children.

It’s not the first time Martin’s children, whose mother is the singer’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, have joined in with his music.

In 2016, Martin invited Moses onstage at a gig in Lima, Peru, to celebrate his 10th birthday. Later that year, Apple sang a cover of Ariana Grande‘s ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’ and Moses performed Twenty One Pilots‘ ‘House of Gold’ during a benefit show.

As well as Gomez, the space-themed ‘Music Of The Spheres’ also features guest appearances from BTS, We Are KING and Jacob Collier.

In a four-star review, NME said of the album: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion.”

Meanwhile, Martin has said that Coldplay have have made a number of unsuccessful attempts at writing a James Bond theme, but were not satisfied with any of them.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Martin said: “We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest.”