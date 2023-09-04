Chris Rock and Diplo escape Burning Man after being picked up by fan

Chris Rock and Diplo have escaped Burning Man after they were picked up by fan while exiting the festival.

This weekend tens of thousands of festival attendees were left stranded in the Nevada desert after rainfall created muddy conditions, which resulted in the shut down of the festival three days early. It was due to run from August 27 to September 4, 2023.

Attendees were told to stay in their camps and conserve food and water, with roads in and out of the event closed due to flooding.

However, the US comedian and DJ managed to exit the festival after hitching a ride in a fan’s pickup truck along with other festival-goers.

“A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick up,” Diplo wrote in a social media video posted Saturday (September 2). “After walking 6 miles through the mud… all Chris could think about was a f&cking cold brew.”

@diplo I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️ ♬ original sound – Diplo

He added in the caption: “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment.”

A video shared to his story later showed that Diplo did make it to his set in Washington, D.C. in time.

Local reports previously described the conditions at Burning Man as “treacherous” with “thick, slimy mud that clung to shoes and anything else it touched”. The disruptions have also led to suspensions of the cleaning and emptying of thousands of portable toilets.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, “burners” were told to “shelter in place” rather than attempt to escape the festival.

Police confirmed this weekend that a person had died at the festival. No further information on the person’s identity or the circumstances of their death was provided.

Last week, a group of climate activists blocked the main road into the event which resulted in arrests.