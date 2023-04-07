Christina Aguilera on “double standards” of touring with Justin Timberlake

Christina Aguilera has spoken about the “double standards” she experienced while on tour with Justin Timberlake in the early ’00s.
The pop star said in a new interview that she felt there was a lot of hypocrisy in regards to male versus female pop stars at the time.
She told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper on Wednesday (April 5): “There was a lot of double standards with it.
“Because I went on tour with Justin, we did the Stripped [&] Justified tour, and there were things where I was just like, ‘Why is it okay for him and not okay for me, you know what I mean?’”
“I was constantly pushing back in my way,” Aguilera added. “It was so inappropriate sometimes, the things [the media] asked about that era.”
Cooper agreed with the singer, adding that the “comparison of a man doing the same thing — it’s like, ‘I’m doing the same thing and I’m being called a slut, and he’s, like, the boy next door'”.
As Billboard notes, Aguilera was a trailblazer in proudly expressing female sexuality through her songs and music videos.
“I was like, ‘I have to do songs that mean something to me and are valid to who I am and being fearless and talking about anything,’” the pop star continued on the podcast.
“And that includes sexuality! I felt that there was a lot of shame and fear around the subject… so I just wanted to be who I was and make a safe space for everyone to feel food — and make it a conversation.”
Meanwhile, Pink has hit out at the “silly” and sexist line of questioning on her new album promotional tour, related to a perceived feud with Aguilera.
The singer has been promoting new album ‘Trustfall’ with a series of interviews, and recently denied “shading” Aguilera after comments she made about recording the music video for ‘Lady Marmalade’.
The collaborative single featuring Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim – a cover of Labelle’s 1974 song of the same name – was recorded in 2001 for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.
“It wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss,” the singer told BuzzFeed while ranking her favourite videos. Placing it at number 12, she continued: “There were some personalities… Kim and Mya were nice.”
Defending herself against the comments, she then wrote on Twitter: “Y’all are nuts Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.
“I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling… And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit.”