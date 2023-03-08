Christine And The Queens has announced a new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ and shared the first taster from the record.

The album, which is the follow up to last year’s LP ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, is set to be released on on 9 June via Because Music in 3xLP, CD and digital formats. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

It features Madonna on a host of tracks and 070 Shake, who Chris previously collaborated with on the track ‘Body’.

Chris has also shared new single ‘To Be Honest’, which you can listen to and watch the video below.

“This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’,” said Chris. “Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.

Chris continued: “The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Reviewing ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, NME awarded the album three stars and described it as the “French star’s most conceptual record yet grapples with fascinating questions about love and poetry, but occasionally feels unfocused in the process.”

Of the acclaimed live show in Paris, NME awarded five stars and wrote: “Chris didn’t merely take his audience by the scruff of the neck tonight: he made his blood our blood, his yearning our yearning and his anguish our anguish as his search for transcendence flowed through us. If only we could always remain in the fantastic and surreal anti-logic of Redcar’s world.”

You can view the full tracklisting for ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ below:

1. ‘Overture’

2. ‘Tears can be so soft’

3. ‘Marvin descending’

4. ‘A day in the water’

5. ‘Full Of Life’

6. ‘Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)’

7. ‘Track 10’

8. ‘Overture (feat. Mike Dean)’

9. ‘He’s been shining for ever, your son’

10. ‘Flowery days’

11. ‘I met an angel (feat. Madonna)’

12. ‘True love (feat. 070 Shake)’

13. ‘Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)’

14. ‘Aimer, puis vivre’

15. ‘Shine’

16. ‘We have to be friends’

17. ‘Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)’

18. ‘To be honest’

19. ‘I feel like an angel’

20. ‘Big eye’

Meanwhile, Chris is set to curate this year’s Meltdown Festival in London.

He will bring together artists that have been instrumental in shaping his musical identity for the next edition of the annual festival, which will run from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Last year’s Meltdown Festival was curated by Grace Jones, and saw performances from Peaches, Skunk Anansie, Dry Cleaning, Greentea Peng, John Grant, Sky Ferreira, Hot Chip and Honey Dijon.

Chris is also set to make an appearance at this year’s Flow Festival alongside Lorde, Pusha T, FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede, Devo, Blur and Wizkid.